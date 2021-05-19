Left Menu

Four people in hospital after fire at Rosneft-owned oilfield in western Siberia -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:06 IST
Four people were hospitalised after a fire broke out at an oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the Interfax news agency cited the regional prosecutor's office as saying on Wednesday.

"Production works were carried out today at one of the Samotlorneftegaz facilities, which resulted in a fire. Four workers sustained burns, they were all taken to a medical facility," Interfax cited the prosecutor's office as saying.

Rosnfet did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

