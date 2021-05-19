IAS officer Janardhan Reddy appointed TSPSC chairman

The Telangana government appointed senior IAS officer B B Janardhan Reddy as State Public Service Commission Chairman, an official release said on Wednesday.

Reddy is currently working as Principal Secretary (Agriculture).

The TSPSC was functioning with just one member for the last few months after several of its members including Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani completed their tenure in December last.

Besides Reddy, seven other members were also appointed, it added.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the orders in this regard, according to the release.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)