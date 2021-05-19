Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.

Four workers, of Samotlorneftegaz and a sub contractor, sustained minor to moderate burns while carrying out routine maintenance work, Samotlorneftegaz said. "They were taken to a medical facility where they were given the necessary medical care."

Samotlorneftegaz added that oil and gas production facilities were operating as normal and that there was no threat to the environment. The Interfax news agency earlier cited the regional prosecutor's office as saying that a fire had broken out.

Samotlorneftegaz said it had set up a commission to investigate the cause of the incident.

