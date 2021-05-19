Left Menu

Rosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

"They were taken to a medical facility where they were given the necessary medical care." Samotlorneftegaz added that oil and gas production facilities were operating as normal and that there was no threat to the environment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:26 IST
Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft, the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.

Four workers, of Samotlorneftegaz and a sub contractor, sustained minor to moderate burns while carrying out routine maintenance work, Samotlorneftegaz said. "They were taken to a medical facility where they were given the necessary medical care."

Samotlorneftegaz added that oil and gas production facilities were operating as normal and that there was no threat to the environment. The Interfax news agency earlier cited the regional prosecutor's office as saying that a fire had broken out.

Samotlorneftegaz said it had set up a commission to investigate the cause of the incident.

Latest News

SCBA writes to Health Ministry to sanction Covishield doses on urgent basis

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to sanction 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield on an urgent basis and allocate it to the Delhi governments vaccination centre at the apex ...

NHPC gets 1,270 power sector employees, family members inoculated

New Delhi, May 19 PTI State-owned hydro giant NHPC organised a two-day COVID vaccination drive, during which as many as 1,270 central power sector employees and their family members were inoculated.NHPC Ltd organised a two-day vaccination c...

LG directs for setting up COVID care centre in every panchayat in J&K

In a bid to strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas amid the COVID-19 second wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...
