Left Menu

Germany confirms U.S. waiver on some Nord Stream 2 sanctions

The United States is waiving sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, Germany said on Wednesday, giving Berlin and Washington three more months to resolve a long-standing row. The stand-off over the completion of the $11 billion venture, led by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, has strained ties at a time when Berlin and Washington are eager to rebuild relations which were severely damaged under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:30 IST
Germany confirms U.S. waiver on some Nord Stream 2 sanctions

The United States is waiving sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, Germany said on Wednesday, giving Berlin and Washington three more months to resolve a long-standing row.

The stand-off over the completion of the $11 billion venture, led by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, has strained ties at a time when Berlin and Washington are eager to rebuild relations which were severely damaged under former U.S. President Donald Trump. "There is a presidential waiver for the Nord Stream 2 company and its CEO, who is a German citizen," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference.

Maas said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had imposed sanctions on Russian entities and ships linked to Nord Stream 2 as well as on the firm behind the pipeline and its CEO. However, the company and its chief executive had been exempted immediately after the decision was made, he added.

"We see this as a constructive step which we are happy to further discuss with our partners in Washington," Maas said, adding the Biden administration had not made any promises beyond the sanctions waiver. "But I think we have won another three months time (until the next U.S. review) for discussions with those responsible in Washington on how to proceed," Maas told reporters.

The company behind Nord Stream 2 says the pipeline from Russia to Germany is 95% complete, with around 121 kilometre (75 miles) left to be built.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SCBA writes to Health Ministry to sanction Covishield doses on urgent basis

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to sanction 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield on an urgent basis and allocate it to the Delhi governments vaccination centre at the apex ...

NHPC gets 1,270 power sector employees, family members inoculated

New Delhi, May 19 PTI State-owned hydro giant NHPC organised a two-day COVID vaccination drive, during which as many as 1,270 central power sector employees and their family members were inoculated.NHPC Ltd organised a two-day vaccination c...

LG directs for setting up COVID care centre in every panchayat in J&K

In a bid to strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas amid the COVID-19 second wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021