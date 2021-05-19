Left Menu

Uttarakhand health secy warns of action against hospitals hiding COVID-19 deaths

As COVID-related deaths continue to mount in the country, Health Secretary Amit Negi on Sunday warned that action will be taken against hospitals hiding the COVID-19 death toll.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-related deaths continue to mount in the country, Health Secretary Amit Negi on Sunday warned that action will be taken against hospitals hiding the COVID-19 death toll. While addressing a press briefing today in Dehradun, Negi added the number of recoveries in the state had exceeded the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Transport Secretary Ranjit Sinha, meanwhile, informed that each district had been told where to get oxygen cylinders from and that they are also lifting oxygen cylinders from other states if needed. As a reserve, 40 metric tonnes of oxygen is kept in the Kumaon region and a TSA plant has been set up in 11 hospitals. Eight hospitals had been selected for oxygen storage and the government has been made aware of this.

A strategy is being made for 72 hours of reserve oxygen that is required in hill districts and 24 hours reserve in the ground. According to the secretary, there is no shortage of oxygen anywhere, electricity has been made available in every storage plant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

