Left Menu

Keep strict watch on prices of essential commodities in states: Goyal

In a recent meeting, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan had directed state officials to take steps to maintain prices of essential commodities at fair levels.To check hoarding, stockholders of pulses like millers, traders, importers, etc were directed to declare their stocks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:37 IST
Keep strict watch on prices of essential commodities in states: Goyal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday directed his officials to keep a ''strict watch'' on prices of essential commodities in states. Goyal, who reviewed the provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act for keeping the prices of essential commodities in check, asked state governments to enforce this law to curb hoarding. ''The Union Minister said the provisions of the EC Act to be enforced by states, if any miller, wholesaler or retailer, etc, tries to take undue advantage of the COVID situation and hoards the essential commodities,'' an official statement said. The minister asked the officials of Department of Consumer Affairs to ensure that adequate stock of relevant commodities are maintained to create a buffer to cushion the unusual price shocks and keep prices stable. Already, the department is monitoring prices of all 22 essential commodities by collecting data from 157 centres of 34 states and union territories and to look for any early signs of unusual price rise. In a recent meeting, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan had directed state officials to take steps to maintain prices of essential commodities at fair levels.

To check hoarding, stockholders of pulses like millers, traders, importers, etc were directed to declare their stocks. To boost supply of pulses and curb further price rise, the commerce ministry had recently changed the import policy to ease supply. ''The minister said advance planning be done by all concerned (authorities and stakeholders) to ensure that no shortage of any essential commodity emerges at any time,'' the statement added. State governments have been asked to monitor the prices of pulses on a weekly basis. Pulse producing states were also requested to facilitate sustained procurement to incentivize farmers to cultivate pulses on a long-term basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...

SCBA writes to Health Ministry to sanction Covishield doses on urgent basis

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to sanction 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield on an urgent basis and allocate it to the Delhi governments vaccination centre at the apex ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021