IMD reports new cyclone formation, Yaas, at Bay of Bengal

A new cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Yaas, is expected to start forming in the Bay of Bengal by May 22, informed RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:47 IST
RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Low pressure of the new cyclonic storm is expected to start forming in the Bay of Bengal by May 22. May 23 should mark depression stage, and the final cyclonic storm is expected to hit by May 24-25," he told ANI.

The cyclone Yaas will hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. Meanwhile, both the states will experience heavy rainfall from May 22 to 26. Talking about cyclone Tauktae, Jenamani said, "The cyclone Tauktae, has already crossed Gujarat on Monday night (May 17). It is now close to Rajasthan's Udaipur. The southern area of the state has received heavy rainfall the entire day (Wednesday)."

"The cyclone has now weakened and has reached its point of depression. However, its Remnants are still very active in Northern India; Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, west of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand," he added. The department has issued no wind warnings as such, as the winds are blowing at the normal speed of 30-40 km per hour. Heavy rains are nonetheless predicted for Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh today.

Jenamani further told ANI that Delhi would receive less rainfall as compared to Noida and Ghaziabad due to the cyclonic storm. Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said.

As the cyclone Tauktae causes severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

