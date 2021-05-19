Business highlights

Left Menu

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL60 BIZ-GOVT LD WHATSAPP IT Ministry directs WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy New Delhi: The government has ordered WhatsApp to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy, saying the changes undermine the sacrosanct values of privacy, data security and harms rights and interests of Indian citizens.

DEL51 BIZ-GADKARI-VACCINES Glad chemicals & fertilizers ministry is making efforts to ramp up vaccine production: Gadkari New Delhi: A day after he suggested that more pharma companies should be allowed to make COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he was glad that the chemicals and fertilizers ministry was already making efforts to ramp up vaccine production.

DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 3-day winning run as profit-booking takes hold; HDFC twins top drags Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday as investors cashed in gains after a three-session rally, with banking and finance shares leading the selloff.

DEL52 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 13 paise to 73.18/USD Mumbai: Snapping its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 13 paise to close at 73.18 against the US dollar in line fall in Asian currencies ahead of the release of US Fed minutes.

DCM64 BIZ-LD ADANI-SB ENERGY Adani Green to buy SoftBank's India renewables unit at USD 3.5 bn valuation New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Group on Wednesday announced the acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp's renewable power business in India for a deal value of USD 3.5 billion (approximately Rs 25,500 crore), to become the world's largest solar company.

DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 97; silver tumbles Rs 1,417 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 97 to Rs 47,853 per 10 gram amid muted global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM53 BIZ-LD IOC IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value.

DCM52 BIZ-TAX-REFUND I-T dept issues Rs 24,792 cr refunds so far this fiscal New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 24,792 crore refunds to more than 15 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

DCM22 BIZ-KOTAK-HKR-BUYOUT Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr Mumbai:Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.

DCM38 BIZ-ROYALENFIELD-IGNITION Royal Enfield to recall around 2.37 lakh units to fix faulty ignition coil New Delhi: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.

DCM58 BIZ-SEBI-CAIRN-FINE Sebi imposes Rs 5.25 cr fine on Cairn India in share buyback case New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5.25 crore on Cairn India for making a misleading announcement regarding the buyback of shares in 2014.

DCM45 BIZ-GST-REFUND CBIC rationalises GST refund provisions, allows taxpayers to withdraw application New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rationalised GST refund provisions, including giving option to taxpayers to withdraw application.

