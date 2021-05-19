IMD says light to moderate rainfall to continue over Delhi-NCR for few hours

Light to moderate rainfall, which is triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, will continue over North and Northwest India for next few hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. Delhi and NCR have been witnessing moderate rainfall since this morning.

The rains have brought the national capital's mercury down to 23 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. According to the IMD, the Safdarjung area of Delhi received 31.3 mm, while the rainfall received at Palam was recorded at 27.8 mm.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Ghaziabad), Dadri, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Jhajjar, Bijnor, Farukhnagar, Panipat, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Bahajoi, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti (UP), Kharithal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted. IMD had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over northwest Uttar Pradesh; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, rest of parts of Uttar Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while the other parts of northwest India will experience scattered rainfall. "Rainfall activity is very likely to decrease from 20 May with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of northwest India," as per the weather agency. (ANI)

