Left Menu

Sudanese turn to solar energy amid electricity shortages

"Now I spend nothing," he said, after the one-time installation cost. Mahgoub's farm is one of many small businesses and households turning to sustainable energy solutions to face Sudan's energy shortages.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:33 IST
Sudanese turn to solar energy amid electricity shortages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sudanese farmer Mohammed Mahgoub used to spend more than $12 per day on gasoline to keep his farm in Nile River State operating, braving long queues at gas stations to fuel his irrigation pumps. But a solar energy unit he built a year ago to power his farm has helped him save money, energy, and time. "Now I spend nothing," he said, after the one-time installation cost.

Mahgoub's farm is one of many small businesses and households turning to sustainable energy solutions to face Sudan's energy shortages. Sudan's lack of foreign reserves has meant frequent trouble securing a stable supply of petrol, diesel, fuel oil, and cooking gas, which have resulted in frequent lines at gas stations, power cuts, and protests.

At the same time, the country's transitional government has made energy more expensive by reducing subsidies on petrol, diesel, and electricity, part of a raft of reforms designed to attract foreign financing and pull the country out of a protracted economic crisis. Sudan is an important emerging market for solar energy, said Rushdi Hamid, business development manager at Saruest Investment, one of six major companies investing in solar energy in Sudan.

Hamid says the country is projected to be able to produce 2.4 gigawatts of solar energy annually within the next 10 years. "Some of that will be in the production of large power-generating plants," he said. "But there is a lot of small domestic use that is required and a significant agricultural requirement in that sector."

The company estimates that total investment in the solar energy sector has reached $500 million, producing nearly 500 megawatts annually. Saruest alone runs 1,200 solar energy projects in Sudan. It and companies like it receive exemptions on their customs when importing panels, and banks are providing financing that allows farmers to pay in instalments.

A small solar energy unit usually costs around $500, and for bank manager Abdel Maged Khojaly, the unit he built on his roof has helped him save the up to 9,000 Sudanese pounds ($22) he spent on electricity every month. "Even after the electricity supply is stabilised, people won't give up on solar energy because it saves nearly 50 percent of the monthly electricity bill."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

Donald Trumps legal woes escalated this week, as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a civil probe into the former presidents family business had become criminal in nature. nL2N2N60ZMHere is a list of some of the investig...

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm Tauktae, saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out ...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...

High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone Tauktae.Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021