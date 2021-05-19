Colonial Pipeline CEO admits paying hackers to restore pipeline - WSJ

Colonial Pipeline CEO on Wednesday admitted to the Wall Street Journal that his company paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers as executives were unsure how badly its systems were breached or how long it would take to restore the pipeline.

The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system was closed last week after the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)