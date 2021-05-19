Left Menu

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:56 IST
Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the Centre has given its consent in principle to allow the use of oxygen produced in the state and an official order was awaited.

''We had a several rounds of meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda besides several missives to them. These talks and correspondences have yielded results.They have in principle agreed to allow the state to use oxygen produced in Karnataka,'' Shettar told reporters.

Shettar said the Centre had been very cooperative in supplying oxygen to the state by ferrying it to the state from various parts of the country by railways and Navy.

According to him, the Centre has been requested to provide 60,000 oxygen concentrators to the state.

He added that the state government has already floated tenders for purchase of 3,000 concentrators.

The central government has given 800 concentrators.

The demand for oxygen has gone up following surge in COVID cases.

The state on Wednesday reported 34,281 fresh infections and 468 deaths whereas there are 5,58,890 active cases.

The state has demanded 1,200 tonnes of oxygen from the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York states attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was being unfairly attacked and abused. There is nothing more corrupt than an investigatio...

World Bank's IFC to invest $2 bln to support Africa's recovery

The International Finance Corporation IFC said on Wednesday it was investing 2 billion to support small businesses in Africa and boost international trade as part of efforts to bolster the continents recovery from the pandemic. While the pa...

Britain, France, Germany see progress in nuclear Iran talks

British, French and German senior diplomats said on Wednesday that there had been tangible progress in nuclear talks with Iran but that success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues still to be resolved.The diplomats also said it wa...

HC asks BMC to respond to PIL over hand sanitisers, masks

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai civic body to file its reply to a PIL seeking distribution of free face masks to the needy and installation of hand sanitiser dispensing machines at public places in the city in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021