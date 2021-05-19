Maha: Three killed in separate incidents of attack by tigers

Three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

In another incident, a forest guard was attacked by a tiger in the Saoli forest range in the evening but survived, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur Circle.

One Sita Chouke (63), a resident of Kokewada, was attacked and killed by a big cat when she was collecting tendu leaves under the Sindewahi forest range in the Bramhapuri division, an official said.

At Bhadravati, a 35-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in the morning when she was collecting tendu leaves in the forest near the Ordnance Factory area. The deceased was identified as Rajani Bhalerao Chikram.

Another incident of the man-animal conflict was reported from Saoli range under the Chandrapur division wherein a 70-year-old man was killed by a tiger when he was collecting fodder for cattle, the official said.

