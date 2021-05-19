Left Menu

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:05 IST
Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Wednesday termed the government's decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent ''historic'' and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising international prices of the key soil nutrient.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the Modi government has given farmers a huge relief with this decision ahead of the sowing season.

Noting that a bag of DAP fertiliser now costs Rs 2,400 instead of earlier Rs 1,700 due to the price rise in the international market, he said the decision to hike the subsidy on it to Rs 1,200 from Rs 500 will ensure that farmers get it at the old rate.

This is a hike of 140 per cent in subsidy, he noted. ''On behalf of farmers, the BJP thanks the government,'' Yadav said.

On the one hand, the government has been working hard to keep the country safe with its strong steps to deal with COVID-19, on the other, it has also been working to help farmers with a slew of steps, he said.

Pointing out that the government had recently transferred case benefits to crores of farmers and also procured a record quantity of grains from Punjab by directly transferring money to farmers, the BJP leader said it has been taking ''unprecedented'' steps to boost agriculture.

In a major pro-farmer decision, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a PMO statement.

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the most widely used fertiliser in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York states attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was being unfairly attacked and abused. There is nothing more corrupt than an investigatio...

World Bank's IFC to invest $2 bln to support Africa's recovery

The International Finance Corporation IFC said on Wednesday it was investing 2 billion to support small businesses in Africa and boost international trade as part of efforts to bolster the continents recovery from the pandemic. While the pa...

Britain, France, Germany see progress in nuclear Iran talks

British, French and German senior diplomats said on Wednesday that there had been tangible progress in nuclear talks with Iran but that success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues still to be resolved.The diplomats also said it wa...

HC asks BMC to respond to PIL over hand sanitisers, masks

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai civic body to file its reply to a PIL seeking distribution of free face masks to the needy and installation of hand sanitiser dispensing machines at public places in the city in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021