Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed the government's decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent ''historic'' and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising international prices of the key soil nutrient.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the Modi government has given farmers a huge relief with this decision ahead of the sowing season.

Noting that a bag of DAP fertiliser now costs Rs 2,400 instead of earlier Rs 1,700 due to the price rise in the international market, he said the decision to hike the subsidy on it to Rs 1,200 from Rs 500 will ensure that farmers get it at the old rate.

This is a hike of 140 per cent in subsidy, he noted. ''On behalf of farmers, the BJP thanks the government,'' Yadav said.

On the one hand, the government has been working hard to keep the country safe with its strong steps to deal with COVID-19, on the other, it has also been working to help farmers with a slew of steps, he said.

Pointing out that the government had recently transferred case benefits to crores of farmers and also procured a record quantity of grains from Punjab by directly transferring money to farmers, the BJP leader said it has been taking ''unprecedented'' steps to boost agriculture.

In a major pro-farmer decision, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a PMO statement.

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the most widely used fertiliser in the country.

