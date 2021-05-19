MEDIA-Ark's Cathie Wood says Bitcoin will still rise to $500,000 - Bloomberg News

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Militants in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday, threatening to open up a new front in fighting, as US President Joe Biden publicly pressed Israel to wind down an offensive in the Gaza Strip.The rocket atta...
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while holding a meeting on public health response to COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in West Bengal and northeastern states, said smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a need to...
The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York states attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was being unfairly attacked and abused. There is nothing more corrupt than an investigatio...