Steel Minister dedicates to nation COVID-care facility at SAIL's plant in Burnpur

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday dedicated to the nation a 200-bed COVID-care facility at SAIL's plant in Burnpur, according to an official statement.

The facility is equipped with 10 ventilators, and 8 ICU beds also being made operational at the facility, the Ministry of Steel said.

''Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated in the service of the nation, a 200-bedded gaseous oxygen-equipped COVID-care facility at Burnpur made by the SAIL-ISP Burnpur. The facility is also equipped with 10 ventilators and 8 ICU beds are also being made operational at the facility,'' it said.

SAIL-ISP Burnpur has converted its 32 room Chhotadighari Vidyapeeth HS School into a 200-bedded Jumbo COVID Care Facility.

The new temporary facility is a part of the 500-bedded Jumbo COVID-care centre being established by SAIL for providing critical care to COVID-19 patients in and around Burnpur (Asansol) and Paschim Bardhaman region of West Bengal, the ministry said.

''The nation faced unprecedented demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The steel sector has stood up during these testing times and worked on a war footing basis to supply liquid medical oxygen in the country,'' Pradhan said in the statement.

Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, MoS Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo, and SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal were also present in the event along with senior government officials, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)