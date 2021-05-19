Left Menu

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:00 IST
Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Wednesday termed the government's decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent ''historic'' and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising international prices of the key soil nutrient.

Hailing the ''historic'' decision, BJP president J P Nadda said the Modi government has been committed to farmers' welfare and doubling their income since it came to power.

Noting that the government will now bear an additional subsidy burden of Rs 15,000 crore, he said the Modi dispensation through its various decisions has been working to strengthen farmers.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the Modi government has given farmers a huge relief with this decision ahead of the sowing season.

Observing that a bag of DAP fertiliser now costs Rs 2,400 instead of earlier Rs 1,700 due to the price rise in the international market, he said the decision to hike the subsidy on it to Rs 1,200 from Rs 500 will ensure that farmers get it at the old rate.

''This is a hike of 140 per cent in subsidy,'' Yadav said.

''On behalf of farmers, the BJP thanks the government,'' he said.

On the one hand, the government has been working hard to keep the country safe with its strong steps to deal with COVID-19, on the other, it has also been working to help farmers with a slew of steps, he said.

Pointing out that the government had recently transferred case benefits to crores of farmers and also procured a record quantity of grains from Punjab by directly transferring money to farmers, the BJP leader said it has been taking ''unprecedented'' steps to boost agriculture.

In a major pro-farmer decision, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a PMO statement.

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the most widely used fertiliser in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Militants in Lebanon fire on Israel as calls for truce grow

Militants in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday, threatening to open up a new front in fighting, as US President Joe Biden publicly pressed Israel to wind down an offensive in the Gaza Strip.The rocket atta...

COVID-19: Smaller states showing upward trend, need to be cautious, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while holding a meeting on public health response to COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in West Bengal and northeastern states, said smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a need to...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021