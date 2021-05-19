Left Menu

Nisarga cyclone victims in Raigad still awaiting help: Fadnavis

Some 300 HT high tension sub-stations are also affected, due to which the power restoration has become a major challenge, he said.Fadnavis said the state government needs to step up its efforts and ensure that the people get the necessary support and financial aid.The last years compensation of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per plant should be given at the earliest, he demanded.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:04 IST
Nisarga cyclone victims in Raigad still awaiting help: Fadnavis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged the Maharashtra government has not yet paid the compensation for the damage caused to properties by cyclone 'Nisarga' last year in the coastal Raigad district.

For the second year in a row, the Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai was battered by a cyclone when cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' caused damage in many areas.

''I spoke to Raigad district collector and visited some places. I came to know that the MVA government has not paid the compensatory amount to Raigad residents who lost their property or houses during the 'Nisarga' cyclone that had hit in June last year,'' the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly told reporters.

He said the state government should distribute the pending financial assistance at the earliest.

Before making landfall in Gujarat late Monday night, cyclonic storm Tauktae, which passed close to the Maharashtra coast, battered many areas in the state, particularly in the coastal region.

''Some 4 to 5 districts in Maharashtra are largely affected by cyclone Tauktae, which means there won't be a huge financial burden on the state coffers (in offering financial assistance to the affected people). The government should address issues of farmers and offer some relief,'' the former chief minister said.

Referring to his meeting with the Raigad district collector, Fadnavis said, ''I am told that some 8,000 to 10,000 houses are damaged while horticultural plantation over 5,000 hectares is also severely damaged in the cyclone''.

He said some 200 school buildings are reportedly damaged while 25 medical infrastructure buildings are also affected due to the cyclone.

Fadnavis said the power supply to some 600 villages in the district is also affected.

''The power supply to some 70,000 people from another 172 villages is yet to be restored. Some 300 HT (high tension) sub-stations are also affected, due to which the power restoration has become a major challenge,'' he said.

Fadnavis said the state government needs to step up its efforts and ensure that the people get the necessary support and financial aid.

The last year's compensation of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per plant should be given at the earliest, he demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Militants in Lebanon fire on Israel as calls for truce grow

Militants in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday, threatening to open up a new front in fighting, as US President Joe Biden publicly pressed Israel to wind down an offensive in the Gaza Strip.The rocket atta...

COVID-19: Smaller states showing upward trend, need to be cautious, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while holding a meeting on public health response to COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in West Bengal and northeastern states, said smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a need to...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021