Britain, France, Germany see progress in nuclear Iran talks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

British, French and German senior diplomats said on Wednesday that there had been tangible progress in nuclear talks with Iran but that success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues still to be resolved.

The diplomats also said it was vital that Iran and the U.N. atomic agency find a way to ensure continuity in the agency's monitoring of Iran's activities given that a technical understanding was due to end shortly.

"IAEA access will of course be essential to our efforts to restore the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) as a deal cannot be implemented without it," the E3 diplomats said in a statement.

