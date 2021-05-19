At 23.8 degrees, Delhi's Safdarjung records lowest maximum temperature since 1951

A maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees was recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung area on Wednesday, the lowest maximum temperature since 1951. As per official data, the last lowest maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees was recorded on May 13, 1982.

During the months of peak summer in the national capital, the metropolitan city is witnessing a continuous downpour, bringing the mercury down to 23 degrees Celsius. The rainfall, which is said to be triggered by the Cyclone Tauktae, has been recorded as much as 60 mm in Safdarjung within 12 hours from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's Palam area reported 36.8 mm rainfall, Najafgarh reported 57 mm, Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 39.5 mm till 8.30 pm. Light to moderate rainfall is still likely to continue for the next three hours, said IMD.

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi-NCR region during the next two hours. On Wednesday, RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD said, "The cyclone has now weakened and has reached its point of depression. However, its remnants are still very active in Northern India; Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, west of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand." (ANI)

