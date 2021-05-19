Tomar, Nadda laud hike in DAP fertiliser subsidy

BJP leaders inlcuding party chief JP Nadda and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday lauded the Centre's decision to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser. Tomar termed the Centre's decision as "historic" and said this is the highest such hike.

"Virtually participated in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi with other ministers. The decision is historic as never before has the subsidy on fertilisers been increased this much in history," he said in a tweet. Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also lauded the Centre's decision to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent.

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "taking yet another pro farmer decision". Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya termed the decision "historic".

Nadda said in a tweet that Modi government is committed to increasing the income and welfare of farmers from the first day of its tenure. He said the government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore on increasing the fertiliser subsidy and is strengthening farmers through Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card and many other schemes.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to increase the subsidy for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag. (ANI)

