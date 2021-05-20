Maharashtra BJP chief hails Centre move on fertiliser subsidy

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent, saying the step will reduce financial burden on farmers.

Patil praised the NDA government at the Centre and said it has done a ''stellar'' job to provide fillip to the agriculture sector.

In a major pro-farmer decision, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a PMO statement.

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the most widely used fertiliser in the country.

In a late night statement in Mumbai, Patil said, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the subsidy on fertiliser by Rs 14,775 crore to reduce the burden on farmers.

The decision will allow fertiliser sacks to be sold at at the previous years rate and a DAP bag will be available at Rs 1,200 for farmers, the former state minister said.

Fertiliser prices were increased because of price escalation of phosphoric acid and ammonia chemicals. I had already requested to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to look into the matter, he said.

The Centre has done a ''stellar'' performance in the agriculture sector, Patil said.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, people did not face a shortage of foodgrain last year. This government is bearing the financial burden for farmers, he said.

