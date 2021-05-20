Left Menu

Riot, fighting at Guatemala prison leaves at least 6 dead

It is not the first time there have been deadly riots at Guatemalas crowded, antiquated prisons.In 2019, a riot at the Pavon Rehabilitation Model Farm east of Guatemala City left at least seven inmates dead and 10 wounded. In 2008, a prison fight left seven inmates dead, including five who were decapitated.

Rioting and fighting among inmates at a prison in western Guatemala caused the deaths of at least six prisoners, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the violence at the prison in Quetzaltenango province, which holds 2,250 prisoners, broke out after visiting hours ended late Tuesday.

Photographs from the scene showed several bodies had been dismembered and then dragged along the floor, leaving trails of blood. It was not clear whether authorities had regained control of the facility.

It is not the first time there have been deadly riots at Guatemala's crowded, antiquated prisons.

In 2019, a riot at the Pavon Rehabilitation Model Farm east of Guatemala City left at least seven inmates dead and 10 wounded. In 2008, a prison fight left seven inmates dead, including five who were decapitated.

