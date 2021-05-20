Left Menu

With 192 new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram's tally reaches 9,444

With 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 9,444 on Thursday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 9,444 on Thursday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram. As per state government data, 7,271 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. There are 2,143 active cases in the state, while the death toll due to the virus stands at 30.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 1,643 cases followed by Lunglel with 122 and kolasib with 131 active cases. Five new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 182 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and five through the RT-PCR test conducted at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

