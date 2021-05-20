Left Menu

Tauktae: Govt appoints inquiry committee to probe stranding, drifting of vessels

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday constituted a 3-member High-Level Committee to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea due to the Cyclone Tauktae. The committee has been asked to submit its inquiry report in one month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:31 IST
Tauktae: Govt appoints inquiry committee to probe stranding, drifting of vessels
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday constituted a 3-member High-Level Committee to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea due to the Cyclone Tauktae. The committee has been asked to submit its inquiry report in one month. The high-level committee comprises of Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Directorate General of Shipping and Joint Secretary Ministry of Defence.

In a tweet, the Ministry informed, "MoPNG constitutes a 3-member High-Level Committee (HLC) comprising of SCL Das, DG @DghIndia, Amitabh Kumar, @dgship_goi and Nazli Jafri Shayin, JS Ministry of Defence to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea." "The committee will inquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding and drifting of these vessels, and subsequent events thereof and will also make recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. The HLC will submit its report in one month," it further said.

Battling extreme weather conditions, the Navy had rescued at least 186 survivors and recovered 26 bodies from barge P305 that sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. The cyclone's intensity weakened on Wednesday but rains continued for the most part of the day. It has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where heavy rainfall was witnessed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India women to play maiden pink-ball test this year, vs Australia in Perth

The India womens team will play their maiden pink-ball test later this year, against Australia in Perth, cricket boards of both the countries announced on Thursday.Mithali Rajs team will take on Meg Lannings squad at the WACA ground from Se...

Nepal PM faces flak for violating election code of conduct

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has faced flak for violating the election code of conduct by appealing for votes for a candidate, contesting the National Assembly by-election, during the silence period.The Election Commission EC on Wedn...

ASAP Rocky says he is dating Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.The 32-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, described the multiple Grammy winner as the love of my life and my lady in an in...

Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

Asserting that middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021