Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over corpses being found buried near Ganga

Amid reports of corpses being buried in the sand on the banks of the Ganga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre and said that the Modi system stays buried in the same sands where corpses are seen. "Every shroud on corpses seen in the sands of Ganga says that the Modi system stays buried in the same sands," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi.

In the last few days, several corpses have been found floating in the river or buried near its banks in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Local residents have complained of stench coming from the bloated, decomposing corpses and accused the authorities of ineptitude.

These incidents have sparked fears about the scale of the Covid crisis in the country. Authorities believe the relatives of those who succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites. (ANI)

