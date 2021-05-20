Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply restored in most parts of Goa

After four-day-long restoration work, the power supply, which was disrupted due to cyclone Tauktae in Goa, has resumed in most parts of the state, a senior official said on Thursday. Due to the impact of the cyclonic winds, the power supply at various places in the state had gotten snapped from Saturday night.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:28 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply restored in most parts of Goa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After four-day-long restoration work, the power supply, which was disrupted due to cyclone Tauktae in Goa, has resumed in most parts of the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

Due to the impact of the cyclonic winds, the power supply at various places in the state had gotten snapped from Saturday night. As per the government record, scores of houses suffered major damages and thousands of trees were uprooted.

''Power supply to almost all consumers has been restored today (Thursday). Our teams have been working round-the-clock to carry out the Herculean task of restoration,'' the official from the state electricity department said.

The supply was disrupted, as trees fell on electricity cables, electricity poles were destroyed, high-tension towers were damaged and electricity conductors snapped, he said.

Over 700 to 800 low-tension poles had broken, while more than 100 high-tension 11KV poles were damaged in the cyclone, he said.

Apart from this, more than 30 distribution transformer centers (DTCs) were destroyed, while problems had developed in 200 DTCs, he said.

The department was also erecting five 33kv towers, which had fallen due to the cyclonic winds, he said.

To make matters worse, several electric conductors had snapped off and kilometers of electricity cables were damaged, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

