71-yr-old seer dies by suicide at temple in Mumbai

A 71-year-old seer allegedly died by suicide at a Jain temple in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the police said on Thursday. "In a Jain temple in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a seer named Jain Manohar Lal Muni Maharaj committed suicide in the temple. His dead body was found hanging from a fan", informed Mumbai Police.

Pant Nagar police officials reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. A suicide note has been recovered as well. A case has been registered by the Pant Nagar police station in Mumbai. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

