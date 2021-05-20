Left Menu

71-yr-old seer dies by suicide at temple in Mumbai

A 71-year-old seer allegedly died by suicide at a Jain temple in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 71-year-old seer allegedly died by suicide at a Jain temple in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the police said on Thursday. "In a Jain temple in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a seer named Jain Manohar Lal Muni Maharaj committed suicide in the temple. His dead body was found hanging from a fan", informed Mumbai Police.

Pant Nagar police officials reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. A suicide note has been recovered as well. A case has been registered by the Pant Nagar police station in Mumbai. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

