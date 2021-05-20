Left Menu

MEC condemns mob justice incident in Zandspruit; claimed 4 lives

Preliminary reports indicate that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) attached to the Honeydew police station were alerted of the mob justice incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:22 IST
MEC condemns mob justice incident in Zandspruit; claimed 4 lives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has condemned a mob justice incident that claimed the lives of four people and injured five others at Plot 52 in the Zandspruit informal settlement.

Preliminary reports indicate that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) attached to the Honeydew police station were alerted of the mob justice incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, members found a group of more than 200 people gathering at an open space and started throwing stones at police.

"The police immediately called for backup. When re-enforcement arrived, police dispersed the group of people. The police found nine persons, aged between 20 and 30 years old, lying on the ground, badly assaulted and set alight by the angry mob," the provincial department of community safety said.

Four people were confirmed dead by the team of paramedics, while the five who were critically injured were taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Helen Joseph hospitals to receive medical attention.

The MEC said gruesome acts often leave communities traumatised and have long-term devastating effects.

"We urge the community to remain calm and exercise restraint as we await the full report from the police and look for solutions to their problems. While we understand that communities at times feel let down by law enforcement, we urge them to avoid taking the law into their own hands and being in conflict with the law," Mazibuko said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incident wherein a group of people went out to search for boys who were allegedly robbing people in the area.

"It is alleged that about nine boys were forcefully taken to the sports ground where they were assaulted, four died and five were taken to hospital," said Captain Kay Makhubele.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Toulouse face major challenge against powerful debutants La Rochelle

Toulouse face a major challenge against the power of La Rochelles pack as they bid for a record-extending fifth European Cup title in an all-French final at Twickenham on Saturday.With four titles from six finals, the club has a pedigree th...

LawSikho organized the world’s biggest online boot camp for international IP Law

New Delhi, 20th May 2021 LawSikho, a leading online law education company organized a three-day online boot camp to help lawyers from developing countries make their career in international IP law.The boot camp saw 15421 registrations from ...

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in high spirits.A couple of our helper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021