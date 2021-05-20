Left Menu

SASSA to conduct social grant awareness campaign in Mpumalanga

In a statement on Thursday, SASSA said the drive will include attending to enquiries, requirements for application, and combating fraud and corruption.

“This initiative will contribute towards speedy application process to achieve the one day turn-around time. This will also minimise the long congested queues in local offices,” the agency said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga is expected to conduct a social grant awareness campaign at the Mbombela Taxi rank.

The campaign aims to educate, assist clients and beneficiaries on challenges they experience with social grants services.

"This initiative will contribute towards speedy application process to achieve the one day turn-around time. This will also minimise the long congested queues in local offices," the agency said.

All COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to during the event that will get underway at 9 am.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

