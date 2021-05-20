Left Menu

Father appears in court over daughter’s murder

The man from Alabama appeared in court after the lifeless body of the toddler was found inside the ceiling of his residential home.

Updated: 20-05-2021 14:34 IST
In a statement on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter was postponed to 26 May for further investigations and bail application.

A 47-year-old man has appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and the murder of his two-year-old daughter.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter was postponed to 26 May for further investigations and bail application.

The state will oppose bail.

"It is alleged that on Thursday 13 May, the man went to his girlfriend's home at extension 20 in Jouberton and took their daughter without the consent of the mother who was in the hospital at the time. The family members who were taking care of the child did not mind when the father was taking the child as he usually did when he passed by the mother's house. Upon inquiry, he denied taking the child," said NPA North West spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.

The next day when the mother was discharged from the hospital, she went on a search for the baby with the help of family members but they could not find her.

The following day, she went to Jouberton Police Station where a case of a missing person was opened.

Mamothane said further investigations by the police led to the arrest of the father on Sunday.

He was charged with kidnapping after failing to tell the police where the child was.

"It is alleged that on Monday, following a bad smell coming from the suspect's house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling. The police were called and a murder charge was added. The man was remanded in custody until his next court appearance," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

