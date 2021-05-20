Left Menu

Voter registration to be held for nine municipal ward by-elections



Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:48 IST

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 29 June 2021 between 8 am and 5 pm. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Voter registration will be held this weekend for nine municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces on 30 June 2021.

"Voting stations in the wards will be open this Saturday, 22 May, and Sunday, 23 May, from 8 am to 5 pm to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary," the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Thursday.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid Temporary ID Certificate.

They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address such as a municipal account is not required.

"Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily a resident," the IEC said.

The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders.

These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside, inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter, and exit the voting station.

"Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitized after each use," the IEC said.

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 29 June 2021 between 8 am and 5 pm.

"Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 14 June to 18 June 2021. Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.election s.org.za.

"Once voters have applied online, they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za," the IEC said.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1).

The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and not for home visits.

For more information on by-elections, citizens are encouraged to contact their local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours.

Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

