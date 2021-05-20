Left Menu

IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:13 IST
IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.

"The Agency and Iran are currently in consultations regarding the implementation of the existing understanding," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that the agreement struck on Feb. 21 "remains in effect".

"The Director-General will provide an update to the (IAEA) Board of Governors in the coming days."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the nine year-old technology firm which created pop...

Motor racing-Perez fastest, Leclerc sidelined in first Monaco practice

Sergio Perez topped a practice session for the first time as a Red Bull driver as Formula One returned to the streets of Monaco on Thursday after two years absence due to COVID-19.The Mexican, who joined the title contenders from Racing Poi...

Pradhan dedicates ICU Ventilator facilities at Rourkela for Covid treatment

Minister of Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated to the people, augmented ICU Ventilator facilities at Ispat Post-Graduate Institute IPGI and Super Specialty Hospital SSH of SAIL at Rourkela, Odisha for t...

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

The founder of TikToks Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021