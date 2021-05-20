Left Menu

Initial estimates peg losses of Goa farmers at Rs 3 cr: DyCM
Farmers in Goa have suffered losses worth around Rs 3 crore due to Cyclone Tauktae, as per initial estimates, state Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Thursday.

Kavlekar, who also holds charges of the agriculture department, told reporters here that zonal agricultural officers in the state have been asked to make a detailed assessment of the losses faced by farmers due to the cyclone.

''All the 12 zonal agricultural officers in the state have been asked to make a detailed assessment of the losses by meeting farmers and visiting the cyclone-hit areas,'' he said.

The coastal state was hit by cyclonic winds on Saturday and Sunday, due to which several trees fell and two people lost their lives.

Many farmers had moved their harvested crops to safer places. But, the paddy crop which some farmers were not able to shift was damaged, Kavlekar said.

''The preliminary estimates submitted to the government by zonal agricultural officers have pegged the losses at Rs 3 crore. We are waiting for the final assessment from them which will be submitted within the next three days,'' he said.

Kavlekar said he has already discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant the issue of financial compensation for farmers.

All the farmers who have suffered the losses would be compensated, though many of them do not have the 'Krishi card', which is mandatory for such claims, he said.

''Even those farmers who do not have the Krishi card will be compensated. The government provided similar financial compensation to farmers last year also when their crops were destroyed due to incessant rains,'' he said.

