Left Menu

EU Commission backs 22.5 bln in Polish state aid for wind farms

The European Commission has approved a Polish scheme to support offshore wind farms with 22.5 billion euros ($27.42 billion), it said on Thursday. "The measure will help Poland reach its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting competition," the Commission said in a statement, adding that the scheme was likely to prompt companies to make investments in green projects that they otherwise would not have made. Poland has a long coastline with no offshore wind farms but plans to rapidly expand its renewable power capacity in the coming decade.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:43 IST
EU Commission backs 22.5 bln in Polish state aid for wind farms
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Commission has approved a Polish scheme to support offshore wind farms with 22.5 billion euros ($27.42 billion), it said on Thursday.

"The measure will help Poland reach its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting competition," the Commission said in a statement, adding that the scheme was likely to prompt companies to make investments in green projects that they otherwise would not have made.

Poland has a long coastline with no offshore wind farms but plans to rapidly expand its renewable power capacity in the coming decade. It was the only EU member not to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 when the bloc set the target in 2019 and the government has long courted political support from interests in coal, which provides more than 70% of the country's power. ($1 = 0.8207 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maritime shipping to fall short of net zero emissions target - IEA

The maritime shipping industry will fall short of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions NZE by 2050, the International Energy Agency IEA said in a report.The shipping industry is expected to miss its net zero carbon dioxide CO2 target...

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the nine year-old technology firm which created pop...

Motor racing-Perez fastest, Leclerc sidelined in first Monaco practice

Sergio Perez topped a practice session for the first time as a Red Bull driver as Formula One returned to the streets of Monaco on Thursday after two years absence due to COVID-19.The Mexican, who joined the title contenders from Racing Poi...

Pradhan dedicates ICU Ventilator facilities at Rourkela for Covid treatment

Minister of Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated to the people, augmented ICU Ventilator facilities at Ispat Post-Graduate Institute IPGI and Super Specialty Hospital SSH of SAIL at Rourkela, Odisha for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021