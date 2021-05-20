EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industry

EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industryReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:44 IST
The EU Commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday the EU was ready to commit "significant" funds to expand Europe's semiconductor manufacturing industry.
After a meeting at the headquarters of key industry equipment supplier ASML, Breton said Europe would need to expand its capacity of mid-level chips before it could achieve a goal of doubling Europe's share of global semiconductor production to 20% and producing the most advanced, 2-nanometer chips by 2030.
