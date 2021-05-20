EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industry

The EU Commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday the EU was ready to commit "significant" funds to expand Europe's semiconductor manufacturing industry.

After a meeting at the headquarters of key industry equipment supplier ASML, Breton said Europe would need to expand its capacity of mid-level chips before it could achieve a goal of doubling Europe's share of global semiconductor production to 20% and producing the most advanced, 2-nanometer chips by 2030.

