NCMC reviews relief and restoration efforts in aftermath of cyclone Tauktae

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:52 IST
NCMC reviews relief and restoration efforts in aftermath of cyclone Tauktae
Visual representation of Cyclone Tauktae (Photo/IMD) Image Credit: ANI

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba met today to review the relief and restoration efforts made by the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations and Central Ministries and Agencies in the aftermath of the Cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'.

The Chief Secretaries of States and Advisors to Administrators of Union Territories apprised the Committee of the damage to infrastructure, crops as well as loss of life in the affected areas and the measures taken by them to restore telecom, power, roads, water supply and other utilities. It was noted that due to the timely and accurate forecast of the IMD and coordinated efforts of all concerned Central and State/ UT agencies, damage and loss of lives has been limited. Due to advance and timely action taken by all agencies, the functioning of hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres in the affected areas also remained unaffected.

The efforts carried out by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard alongwith other agencies, to rescue persons on three barges and one offshore drilling vessel of the ONGC were also discussed.

Reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts, Shri Rajiv Gauba stressed that restoration of telecom, power, roads, water supply and other infrastructure by the concerned agencies and State and UT Governments may be continued and completed expeditiously. Central Ministries/Agencies would work in close coordination with States and UTs to provide all required assistance expeditiously.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and officials of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, alongwith Advisors to Administrators of the Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu. Secretaries and officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Telecommunications, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Power, Health, Food & Public Distribution, Drinking Water & Sanitation also participated in the meeting, alongwith Member Secretary NDMA, DG: NDRF, DG: IMD, DG: Coast Guard and Dy Chief IDS.

(With Inputs from PIB)

