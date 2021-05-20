Left Menu

Pinarayi Vijayanan takes oath as Kerala CM for second successive term

Senior CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:50 IST
Pinarayi Vijayanan takes oath as Kerala CM for second successive term
Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. This is Vijyan's second consecutive term in office as the LDF won the polls again breaking four decades pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately.

The 76-year-old leader joined the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) in 1964 and was elected as chief minister of Kerala for the first time in 2016. Vijayan, a politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), served as the secretary of the Kerala State Committee of CPI(M) from 1998 to 2015. He also served as Minister of Electricity and Co-operatives from 1996 to 1998 during E K Nayanar's tenure as chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war

Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on its once omnipresent browser, Internet Explorer, next year as it prepares to battle market leader Chrome with its slicker Edge browser. Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser fo...

PM appreciates initiatives to control COVID-19 in Ahmednagar district of Maha

Mumbai, May 20 PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the efforts taken by authorities in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and prevent fatalities, officials said.The prime minister h...

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people...

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021