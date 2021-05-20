Left Menu

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in Apr

It was mainly due to a rise in the prices of rice, mustard oil, firewood, kerosene oil, vegetables and fruits.On the contrary, the highest decrease in the CPI-AL was experienced by Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:58 IST
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in Apr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers in April eased marginally to 2.66 per cent and 2.94 per cent, respectively, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

''Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers) decreased to 2.66 per cent and 2.94 per cent in April 2021, from 2.78 percent and 2.96 per cent, respectively, in March, 2021,'' the labour ministry said in a statement.

Food inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 1.24 per cent and 1.54 per cent in April 2021, respectively, it added.

The change in the index varied from state to state.

In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase in the range of 1-17 points in 16 states and a decrease of 1-4 points in four states. Tamil Nadu, with 1,249 points, topped the index; whereas Himachal Pradesh, with 813 points, stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded a rise in the range of 1-18 points in 17 states and a decrease of 1-4 points in three states. Tamil Nadu, with 1,233 points, topped the index table; whereas Bihar, with 851 points, stood at the bottom.

Among the states, the highest increase in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by West Bengal with 17 points and 18 points, respectively. It was mainly due to a rise in the prices of rice, mustard oil, firewood, kerosene oil, vegetables and fruits.

On the contrary, the highest decrease in the CPI-AL was experienced by Andhra Pradesh. In the CPI-RL, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura (-4 points each) saw the most decrease. It was mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, onion, tamarind, saree cotton mill, vegetables and fruits, it said.

The All-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL for April 2021 rose 6 points each to stand at 1,041 and 1,049 points, respectively. The two indices were at 1,035 points (CPI-AL) and 1,043 (CPI-RL) in March 2021.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food, with an increase of 3.97 points and 3.74 points, respectively. It was mainly due to rise in prices of rice, jowar, fish fresh, vegetables and fruits.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in the statement, ''The increase in CPI-AL and RL will have a positive impact on the wages of millions of workers in the rural sector.'' Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi said said, ''The increase in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers is mainly on account of an increase in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, maize, jowar, ragi, mustard oil, meat (goat), vegetables and fruits, firewood and kerosene.'' He added that the increase in the index numbers is in line with the price indices being compiled by other government agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war

Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on its once omnipresent browser, Internet Explorer, next year as it prepares to battle market leader Chrome with its slicker Edge browser. Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser fo...

PM appreciates initiatives to control COVID-19 in Ahmednagar district of Maha

Mumbai, May 20 PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the efforts taken by authorities in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and prevent fatalities, officials said.The prime minister h...

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people...

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021