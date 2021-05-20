Left Menu

Subsidy hike on DAP fertiliser to provide relief to farmers: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:36 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is committed to farmers' welfare and the decision to hike subsidy on DAP fertiliser will provide relief to the farming community.

On Wednesday, the Centre hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent to Rs 1,200 per bag from earlier Rs 500 per bag, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,775 crore.

The move is aimed at ensuring the soil nutrient is available to farmers at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag despite a sharp rise in global prices.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a PMO statement.

''Modi government is fully committed to the farmers' welfare,'' Tomar told reporters in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He said the Centre has recently transferred more than Rs 20,000 crore to farmers under the PM-KISAN programme.

In view of the rising global prices of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser, Tomar said the Prime Minister called a meeting on Wednesday and decided to hike subsidy to ensure domestic retail prices remain unchanged.

''Despite an increase in international prices, farmers will get DAP at old rates only,'' he added.

Farmers could have faced problem had the government not decided to increase the subsidy on DAP, he observed.

The minister said the Centre was earlier providing Rs 500 subsidy per bag of DAP and the retail price was Rs 1,200 per bag.

Now, he said, the subsidy has been increased to Rs 1200 per bag to ensure that retail prices remain the same at Rs 1200 per bag.

In the global market, DAP rates have gone up to Rs 2,400 per bag, the minister said.

The Centre will have to spend an additional subsidy of nearly Rs 15,000 crore, but it decided to bear it to provide relief to farmers community, Tomar said.

After urea, the DAP is the most widely used crop nutrient by farmers.

In urea, the retail prices are fixed and the government bears the difference between the MRP and the production cost.

However, in non-urea fertilisers, the government announces a subsidy amount every fiscal year.

