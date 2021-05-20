Income Tax Department to launch new e-filing portal

The Income Tax Department is going to launch its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June 2021. The new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers:

New taxpayer-friendly portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers;

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer;

Free of cost ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimizing data entry effort;

New call centre for taxpayer assistance for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos and chatbot/live agent;

All key portal functions on the desktop will be available on Mobile App which will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network;

New online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, CreditCard and RTGS/NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available to taxpayers as well as other external stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days i.e. from1stJune, 2021 to 6th June 2021.

In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the Department will not fix any compliance dates during this period. Further, directions have been issued to fix hearing of cases or compliances only from 10th June 2021 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system. If any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be preponed or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period.

The Department has also intimated external entities including Banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT who avail services of PAN verification etc. about the non-availability of the services and to request them to make arrangements to ensure that their customers/stakeholders are appraised so that any relevant activity can be completed prior to or after the blackout period.

Taxpayers are encouraged to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before 1st June, 2021to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period.

The Department requests the patience of all taxpayers and other stakeholders during the switchover to the new e-filing portal and the subsequent initial period while they get familiarized with the new system. This is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)