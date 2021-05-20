Dr Jitendra Singh conducts COVID awareness programme for officers

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today conducted a COVID awareness programme for officers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi during which besides discussing practical aspects related to a pandemic, a video presentation was also made. He warned against self-styled remedy to treat COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting about an awareness campaign for the officers and staff of DoNER here, he advised for professional medical consultation for infected persons. He also asked the common man not to share information on COVID remedies without checking the facts.

Advertisement

Laying stress on speedy vaccination for all the 18 plus officers and staff of MDoNER, Dr Jitendra Singh directed the senior officials to organize special vaccination camps in the Ministry at the earliest in a people-friendly manner. He also asked them to explore the possibilities of vaccination of family members and staff at such camps. He also emphasised that along with Medical and Administrative measures, Community Management of COVID is equally important and they should work in harmony. He also called for the creation of awareness about unnecessary hoarding of essential drugs and oxygen.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is taking daily updates from all the 8 North Eastern States about the prevalence of COVID and necessary health facilities and infrastructure to fight the pandemic in an effective manner. He expressed satisfaction that all the North Eastern States have sufficient oxygen stock and new plants are also being set up on a war footing.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Ministry of DoNER and NEC is taking proactive steps in supplementing and augmenting the COVID related infrastructure. He once again asked the North Eastern States to send COVID and Health-related proposals on a priority basis and promised for speedy disposal of such proposals at the Centre. He said the Ministry will soon revert back to fresh proposals received from Manipur and Mizoram regarding setting up 100 bedded hospitals to augment the admission capacity.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the united fund of Rs.25 crores given to the North Eastern States last March for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively has proved a boon for many states for the purchase of vital health equipment in many hospitals.

A senior Resident from AIIMS Dr Laxman made a detailed presentation before the officers and staff about COVID Protocols like Masks, Social Distancing and Hand Hygiene and other safety measures. Dr Laxman made a plea for early vaccination, without unnecessarily worrying about the type of vaccine, which he termed as guaranteed protection against the virulence of infection.

(With Inputs from PIB)