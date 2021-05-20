Left Menu

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. will lift sanctions, as another official denies it

Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the deal and the EU official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached. But European diplomats said success was not guaranteed and very difficult issues remained, while a senior Iranian official contradicted the president.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:38 IST
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. will lift sanctions, as another official denies it
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's president said on Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors that were reimposed after former U.S. President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal three years ago. Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the deal and the EU official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.

But European diplomats said success was not guaranteed and very difficult issues remained, while a senior Iranian official contradicted the president. "The talks in Vienna are about minor issues. They have accepted to lift sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping sectors as well as sanctions on the Central Bank and others," President Hassan Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting.

Rouhani was speaking a few weeks ahead of Iran's presidential election, in which the revival of the nuclear accord could boost moderate candidates close to him. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits on its nuclear programme designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that some "key issues" needed to be discussed further. And a senior Iranian official told the country's Press TV that Washington had no intention to "completely lift any sanctions on the oil, banking, finance and energy sectors".

"Washington intends to temporarily suspend some of the sanctions over a long period of time and in various steps," said the official, who was not identified by the station run by hardliners and which is close to the Revolutionary Guards. Oil prices were on course for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021