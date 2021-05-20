Syngenta pledges CT scan machine for civil hospital in MP

Agriculture company Syngenta on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 2 crore for a civil hospital at remote Ambah sub-division in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Syngenta India Chief Sustainability Officer K C Ravi in a statement said, ''Looking at the urgency of early detection and cure, we are providing a CT scan machine to the civil hospital in Ambah sub-division. This intervention will build an enduring asset for scaling up diagnostic services in this remote area.'' Besides providing masks, gloves, PPE kits and sanitisers, the company is also donating medical equipment and devices including oxygen concentrators, beds and testing kits, Syngenta India Managing Director Rafael Del Rio said.

''While it is difficult to procure oxygen cylinders, it is still possible to provide beds. So, we decided to invest in plenty of hospital beds to help ease the strain on some hospital resources,'' he added.

Syngenta is setting up a special Kisan Call Centre to assist farmers with credible information and COVID-19 support, including addressing mental health issues for them and their family members.

The call centre will provide information in nine Indian regional languages.

