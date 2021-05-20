Govt launches schemes for honey testing, quality bee products

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched a scheme to set up honey and other beehive testing laboratory on the National Bee Day.

Emphasising the need for honey testing and certification as per the FSSAI and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) norms, the minister in a statement said it will ensure promotion of honey export, income generation for the bee keepers and health of the consumers.

The NBB-funded scheme of setting up of the regional NABL-accredited honey and other Beehive Testing Laboratory, worth Rs 8 crore is envisaged to cater to the need of beekeepers, honey industry and consumers across the north western region of the country for quality testing and certification of honey and other beehive products. It is aimed to gradually evolve into a world-class National facility in a phased manner, so that the country does not remain dependent on the foreign testing facilities for certification of the indigenously produced honey and other beehive products, the statement added.

