Left Menu

Committee keeping repo rate at 3.5% per annum

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Kganyago said the decision was unanimous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:57 IST
Committee keeping repo rate at 3.5% per annum
Addressing reporters, Kganyago said the MPC now expects the country's economy to grow by 4.2%, up from 3.8%. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided against changing the repo rate, once again keeping it at 3.5% per annum, said Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Kganyago said the decision was unanimous.

He said policy stance and repurchase rate level remains highly accommodative and will remain so even with steps taken to normalise interest rate levels in response to rising inflation.

"With inflation expectations remaining stable, and despite inflation risk increasing, the Committee still expects inflation to be contained in 2021, before rising to around the midpoint of the inflation target range in 2022 and 2023," said the Governor.

Addressing reporters, Kganyago said the MPC now expects the country's economy to grow by 4.2%, up from 3.8%. This was following an expansion of 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank's forecast for South Africa's first-quarter growth stands at 2.7%, much stronger than the 0.2% contraction expected at the time of the March meeting.

"The stronger growth forecast for 2021 reflects better sectoral growth performances and more robust terms of trade in the first quarter of this year. Despite rising oil prices and a higher total import bill, commodity prices have risen to new highs, strengthening income gains to the economy," he said.

Kganyago said the generally favourable global conditions and strong commodity export prices have led to the appreciation of the rand through the latter half of 2020 and into this year, moving the currency close to its long-run equilibrium level.

"Since the March meeting, the rand has appreciated by 4% on a trade-weighted basis. The implied starting point for the rand forecast is R14.46 to the US dollar, compared with R14.96 at the time of the previous meeting," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021