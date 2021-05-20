Left Menu

Govt notifies hike in subsidy of DAP, other P&K fertiliser till Oct

In April, the NBS rates for nutrients Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash and Sulphur were kept unchanged for the current fiscal.However, on May 19, the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to hike the subsidy on phosphate to ensure Di-ammonium Phosphate DAP is available to farmers at old rates despite an increase in the global market.After urea, DAP is the widely consumed fertiliser by farmers in the country.Issuing a notification in this regard, the Fertiliser Ministry said the NBS rate on phosphate has been increased to Rs 45.32 per kg from Rs 18.78 per kg last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:56 IST
Govt notifies hike in subsidy of DAP, other P&K fertiliser till Oct
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday notified an increase in the subsidy of DAP and other P&K fertilisers, which will be applicable till October this year. The subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers is governed by the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme since 2010. In April, the NBS rates for nutrients (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash and Sulphur) were kept unchanged for the current fiscal.

However, on May 19, the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to hike the subsidy on phosphate to ensure Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is available to farmers at old rates despite an increase in the global market.

After urea, DAP is the widely consumed fertiliser by farmers in the country.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Fertiliser Ministry said the NBS rate on phosphate has been increased to Rs 45.32 per kg from Rs 18.78 per kg last year. Whereas the NBS rates for nitrogen, potash and sulphur remain unchanged at last year's level. The enhanced subsidy on DAP and other grades of P&K fertilisers would be applied till October 31 from the date of the notification issued on May 20, the ministry said. This means, the subsidy of DAP fertiliser per bag (of 50 kg) has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag, which is an increase of around 140 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

Accordingly, a higher subsidy is given on various grades of fertilisers that have a nutrient content of 'phosphate'. This would cost the exchequer an additional subsidy burden of Rs 14,775 crore, out of which Rs 9,125 crore for DAP and Rs 5,650 crore for NPK-based complex fertiliser.

Annually, the government spends Rs 80,000 crore on subsidies for chemical fertilisers. The ministry said due to the rise in global prices of raw materials of DAP and other P&K fertilisers, domestic prices of DAP had increased to Rs 2,400 per bag, which companies were selling at Rs 1,900 per bag after a subsidy of Rs 500 per bag. The statement said that Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has directed his officials to closely monitor the availability, supply and prices of the fertiliser in close coordination with the states. The government asked companies not to sell P&K fertilizers at the higher MRP (as per the old subsidy rates) from the date of this notification. ''If any instance of selling the P&K fertilizer at the higher MRP comes into the knowledge of the Department of Fertiliser, strict action will be taken against the defaulting company,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021