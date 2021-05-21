Left Menu

Possible suicide bid averted after Twitter user alerts cops

Updated: 21-05-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber police here on Thursday averted a possible suicide bid by a woman after being alerted by a Twitter user about her plans.

The woman is a resident of neighbouring Mira Bhayandar town, police said.

An acquaintance of hers tweeted, tagging @cpmumbaipolice, about her depressed mental state and her talk of taking her own life.

Cyber police contacted the police in Mira Bhayandar who went to the woman's residence and dissuaded her from taking any extreme step, officials said.

