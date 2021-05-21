Left Menu

Heavy rainfall likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, other states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:07 IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also, lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe. IMD also predicted lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD further forecast squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along and off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts; East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it said.

Similar weather conditions are predicted in these areas for May 22, 23 and 24. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also likely to prevail over the Southwest Arabian Sea in the coming days. Wind speed from 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal, and along and off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea. (ANI)

