Maha CM visits cyclone-hit Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; orders crop loss assessment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a tour of cyclone Tauktae-hit Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region on Friday, where he directed the administration to complete within two days the assessment of crops loss.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:36 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a tour of cyclone Tauktae-hit Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region on Friday, where he directed the administration to complete within two days the assessment of crops loss. Thackeray arrived at Ratnagiri in the morning and held meetings with the district authorities to take stock of the damages caused by the cyclone. ''I have asked that the panchnama (assessment) of horticulture and agriculture losses be completed in two days. After the completion of the procedure and get an idea of the extent of the damage, a decision on the financial aid will be taken," the chief minister said.

After Ratnagiri, he visited the Sindhudurg district. The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, affected several coastal districts of Maharashtra.

